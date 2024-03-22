Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 12,500 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $128,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320,802 shares in the company, valued at $54,538,220.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $229,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $303,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $122,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $153,360.00.

Travelzoo Trading Down 3.3 %

TZOO stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.70. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 137.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 45,876 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

