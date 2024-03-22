Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.35

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 19813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.
Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03.
Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
