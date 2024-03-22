Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.35

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 19813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental

About Tri-Continental

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth $45,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth $102,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

