Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Ira Gluskin Sells 65,841 Shares

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) Director Ira Gluskin sold 65,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.05, for a total value of C$990,979.48.

Ira Gluskin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ira Gluskin sold 100,000 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total value of C$1,512,000.00.

TSE TCN opened at C$15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.09. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of C$9.03 and a one year high of C$15.14.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$308.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.82 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0342936 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$15.17 in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

