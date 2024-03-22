Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.45. 483,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,033. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

