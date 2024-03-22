Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Shares of RWR stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.24. 66,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,999. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average is $89.09.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

