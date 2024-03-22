Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 63,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 131,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.