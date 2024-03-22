Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 55,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.71. 829,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,021. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $388.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

