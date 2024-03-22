Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after buying an additional 46,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after buying an additional 67,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 74,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SMDV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.86. 70,068 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

