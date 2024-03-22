Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE JPM traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $197.82. 2,167,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,026,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $200.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

