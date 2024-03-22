Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $843,000 Stock Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4,084.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. 17,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,956. The stock has a market cap of $643.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.