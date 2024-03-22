Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $763,000 in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.21. 13,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.22.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

