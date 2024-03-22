Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New $937,000 Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. 10,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,380. The stock has a market cap of $316.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $54.33.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

