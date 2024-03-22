Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 4,084 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

ARKK stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227,686. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

