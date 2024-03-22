Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 161.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. 199,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,206. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.