Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PCG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,698,162. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCG

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.