Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 2,268 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.59. 29,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,785. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

