Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 28,975 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,975 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 3,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,669. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

