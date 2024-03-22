Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 6,797 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

