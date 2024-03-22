Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 165,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 130,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $425,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 94,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1082 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.