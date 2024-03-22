Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Truist Financial Price Performance
TFC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 528,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
