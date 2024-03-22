Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 153,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 254,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

