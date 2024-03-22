Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 153,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 254,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.15.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.
