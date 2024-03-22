TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Insider Mark Hoad Sells 54,120 Shares

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hoad sold 54,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.99), for a total value of £84,427.20 ($107,482.11).

Mark Hoad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Mark Hoad sold 21,639 shares of TT Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.95), for a total value of £33,107.67 ($42,148.53).

TT Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %

TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 154.20 ($1.96) on Friday. TT Electronics plc has a twelve month low of GBX 133.60 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 203.50 ($2.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,140.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

TT Electronics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is -23,333.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.31) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.31) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, March 8th.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Featured Articles

