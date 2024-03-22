TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.40

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.40 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.05), with a volume of 393882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.04).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £199.73 million and a PE ratio of -1,020.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.45.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,750.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.