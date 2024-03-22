U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,324 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

