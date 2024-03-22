Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.