Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Trimmed by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,164 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 4.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE UBER traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.45. 892,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,714,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.