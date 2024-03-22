UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 2.9%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.78. 2,092,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,792,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

UiPath Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -133.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110 over the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after buying an additional 334,085 shares during the period. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $5,897,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

