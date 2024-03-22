Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) COO Kecia Steelman Sells 20,950 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $523.55 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $521.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.22. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.81.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

