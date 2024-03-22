Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $630.00 at Raymond James

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $579.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $523.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.42 and its 200-day moving average is $458.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

