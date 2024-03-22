Ultra Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.91 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $94.84 million and $1.91 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,347.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00632641 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00055506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00119763 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00018057 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,088,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 366,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.27247611 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,865,476.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.