Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading Up 18.2%

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 428,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 651% from the average session volume of 57,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Unigold Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Unigold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.