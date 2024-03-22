Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $11.66

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $11.66 or 0.00018336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.98 billion and approximately $194.76 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.00130367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009470 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.029999 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $189,767,485.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

