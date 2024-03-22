United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.73. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

