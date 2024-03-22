United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Sells $256,691.50 in Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Byron Surrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $57,865.36.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:PRKS opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.80. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

