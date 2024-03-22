Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

UVE stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $568.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $375.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.12 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,191,390 shares in the company, valued at $23,267,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

