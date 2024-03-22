UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UWMC opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. UWM has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $707.88 million, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that UWM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

