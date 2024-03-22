V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Down to $14.54

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $14.21. V.F. shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 1,009,141 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. V.F.’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $76,059,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 295.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

