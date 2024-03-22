Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $223.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.96.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 137.56%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

