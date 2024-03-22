Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $171.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $170.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.60. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $171.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

