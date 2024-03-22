Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $119.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $120.03.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

