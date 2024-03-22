Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,732,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the previous session’s volume of 422,765 shares.The stock last traded at $77.39 and had previously closed at $77.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after buying an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,162,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,562,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after purchasing an additional 558,711 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,165.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,082,000 after acquiring an additional 448,074 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.