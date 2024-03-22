Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,732,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the previous session’s volume of 422,765 shares.The stock last traded at $77.39 and had previously closed at $77.65.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
