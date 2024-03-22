Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $77.35 and last traded at $77.29, with a volume of 156973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

