Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $77.35 and last traded at $77.29, with a volume of 156973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.86.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.
The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
