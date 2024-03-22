Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $231.59 and last traded at $231.44, with a volume of 26949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.27 and a 200-day moving average of $207.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

