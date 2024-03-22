Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $45,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.71. 162,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,866. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

