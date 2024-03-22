Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 664,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

