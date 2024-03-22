Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,236,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $189.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

