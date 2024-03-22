Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lowered by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.09. 394,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

