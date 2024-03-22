Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 14.1% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $62,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,889,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $60.01. 2,165,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,048. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.