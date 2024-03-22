Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.60. 934,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,178. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.94. The stock has a market cap of $364.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.