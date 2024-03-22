Verge (XVG) Market Cap Hits $90.53 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Verge has a market capitalization of $90.53 million and $6.27 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,929.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.42 or 0.00631525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00129007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00045702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00209563 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00055268 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00119467 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

